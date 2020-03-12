Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes Sells 7,460 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $323,316.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,941.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Wednesday, January 8th, Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $66,610.00.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,814. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 1.64. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,856,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,436,000 after acquiring an additional 207,626 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,373,000 after acquiring an additional 502,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,673,000 after acquiring an additional 342,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,200,000 after acquiring an additional 57,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 274,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.