Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $272.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway traded as low as $196.16 and last traded at $200.38, with a volume of 6655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.30.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.28 and its 200 day moving average is $243.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6292 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

