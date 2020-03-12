Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Canadian Natural Resources traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 597107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNQ. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 212.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 32,001 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 424,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after buying an additional 72,186 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.78%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

