Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $89.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.85% from the stock’s current price.

CNI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.21.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $6.64 on Thursday, reaching $70.72. The stock had a trading volume of 55,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,987. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $75.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

