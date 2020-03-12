Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE) Trading Up 1.7%

Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE)’s share price was up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $10.92, approximately 9,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 9,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cambria Cannabis ETF stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.