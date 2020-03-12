Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Announces Earnings Results

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $300.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.15. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CALA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

