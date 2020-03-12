Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Announces Earnings Results

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $104.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $2.19. 37,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,131. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

BBW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

