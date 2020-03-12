BTIG Research Cuts Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target to $60.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BPOP traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.97. 44,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,596. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.19. Popular has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Popular will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Popular by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

