Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given New Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from to in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.64.

Shares of BC traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 30,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,347. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $66.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Brunswick by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

