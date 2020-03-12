Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 200,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,491,000 after buying an additional 66,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,700. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.16. 11,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,592. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

