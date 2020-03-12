Brokers Issue Forecasts for Thor Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Thor Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on THO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Shares of THO stock opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.87. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.28%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Thor Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

