Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $2,340.00 to $2,225.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Booking traded as low as $1,253.12 and last traded at $1,308.91, with a volume of 21298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,442.50.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,971.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,309,000 after purchasing an additional 95,143 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,336,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $920,496,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,846.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,949.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $22.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

