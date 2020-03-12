BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €53.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €53.00 ($61.63) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €55.70 ($64.77).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €35.66 ($41.47) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.85. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

