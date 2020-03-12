BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BMO Real Estate Investments stock traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 66.40 ($0.87). 195,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. BMO Real Estate Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 104.75 ($1.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.75 million and a P/E ratio of 51.08.

In other news, insider Alexa Henderson purchased 118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,459 ($111.27) per share, with a total value of £9,981.62 ($13,130.26).

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

