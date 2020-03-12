Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer Sells 599 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $21,108.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BXMT stock traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 96,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,181. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.83. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $40.62.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.10 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 39.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BXMT. Bank of America began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,740,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,650,000 after acquiring an additional 234,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $53,670,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,025,000 after acquiring an additional 64,749 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,052,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 117,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 904,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,651,000 after acquiring an additional 33,724 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.