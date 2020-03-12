BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) CFO Paul L. Davis Acquires 2,000 Shares

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) CFO Paul L. Davis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $23,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ TCPC traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,121. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.68.
BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCPC shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.
BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.
