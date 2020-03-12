BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) CFO Paul L. Davis Acquires 2,000 Shares

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) CFO Paul L. Davis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $23,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TCPC traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,121. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.68.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.12%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCPC shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

