BidaskClub Downgrades Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) to Buy

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FATE. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 85,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,324,461.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,700 shares of company stock worth $1,258,433. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 153.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 92,628 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 37.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.4% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 24,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.