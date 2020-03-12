Berenberg Bank Cuts RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target to GBX 4,000

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,540 ($59.72) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RHIM. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.61) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,050 ($66.43).

LON:RHIM opened at GBX 2,442 ($32.12) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,104.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,693.58. RHI Magnesita has a twelve month low of GBX 2,304 ($30.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,020 ($66.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45.

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

