Berenberg Bank Cuts ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target to GBX 120

ITV (LON:ITV) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price (down previously from GBX 140 ($1.84)) on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 171 ($2.25) to GBX 147 ($1.93) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITV has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 149.33 ($1.96).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 92.42 ($1.22) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 102.65 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from ITV’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

