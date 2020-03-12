Berenberg Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €110.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Commerzbank set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €117.23 ($136.32).

Shares of LEG opened at €104.15 ($121.10) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €112.51 and its 200-day moving average is €105.91. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

