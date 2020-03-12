Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) VP Buys $16,460.00 in Stock

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) VP Craig Brosious acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $16,460.00.

NASDAQ:BELFB traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.32. 1,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,101. The company has a market capitalization of $108.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.97. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 7.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

