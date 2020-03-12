Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €80.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €80.00 ($93.02) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMW. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €75.15 ($87.38).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €50.65 ($58.90) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €67.70. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of €51.02 ($59.33) and a 12-month high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.