Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 167,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCI traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.70. 625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,222. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

