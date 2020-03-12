Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,354 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 1.5% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,168 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,454,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 676.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,479,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,268,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,955,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,399,000 after purchasing an additional 747,682 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

BK opened at $31.25 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

