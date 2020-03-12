Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.99 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €4.99 ($5.80) price objective from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.80 ($5.58) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays set a €4.70 ($5.47) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.42) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.17 ($4.84).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.