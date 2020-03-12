BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Insider Ken Starks Buys 1,000 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) insider Ken Starks acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $36,430.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BANF stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.92. 3,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,153. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.91.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

BANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. BancFirst has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,152,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 627,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,163,000 after buying an additional 63,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,840,000 after buying an additional 21,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,671,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth $16,163,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

