Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.30 Per Share

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BBY traded up GBX 14.40 ($0.19) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 235.20 ($3.09). 2,856,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Balfour Beatty has a twelve month low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 296.94 ($3.91). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 262.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 241.02.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty to GBX 265 ($3.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price (up previously from GBX 340 ($4.47)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balfour Beatty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 341.25 ($4.49).

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Anne Drinkwater acquired 4,500 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £11,700 ($15,390.69). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,668 shares of company stock worth $1,214,959.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

