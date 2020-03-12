B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 13.9% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

RILY stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,362. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $575.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.76. B. Riley Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $30.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,757.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 94,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $954,691.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,406,984 shares of company stock worth $8,593,467 in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

