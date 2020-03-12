Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Director J Brandon Black Purchases 5,000 Shares

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Director J Brandon Black acquired 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,835.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:AX traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.11.
Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.
About Axos Financial
Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.
Read More: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.