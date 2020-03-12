Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $124.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Atmos Energy traded as low as $91.19 and last traded at $93.85, with a volume of 8135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.43.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.55.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,598,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,874,000 after acquiring an additional 215,714 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Atmos Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,900,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,365,000 after acquiring an additional 342,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,823,000 after acquiring an additional 94,962 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,851,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,164,000 after acquiring an additional 422,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its position in Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,281,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.88 and its 200-day moving average is $111.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

About Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.