Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Manson Fok Buys 50,000 Shares

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Manson Fok purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00.

Shares of ATNX traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.36. 28,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,948. The company has a market capitalization of $854.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. Athenex Inc has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $21.11.

Get Athenex alerts:

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 122.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Athenex Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATNX shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Athenex in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Athenex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 73.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,565,000 after buying an additional 1,137,517 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,532,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,100,000 after buying an additional 797,222 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 690.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 564,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 492,774 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 75.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,055,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after buying an additional 453,654 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 834,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 228,511 shares during the period. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.