Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) CEO Louis S. Haddad Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 10,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00.

Shares of NYSE AHH traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.47. 3,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,476. The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $785.78 million, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 12.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AHH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

