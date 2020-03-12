Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 160.16%.

Shares of ARCT traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.66. 7,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,559. The company has a market cap of $204.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

ARCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

