Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Director Gordon T. Hall Buys 22,342 Shares of Stock

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Director Gordon T. Hall bought 22,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $85,123.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,074 shares in the company, valued at $705,131.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AROC traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $3.67. 15,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,506. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $600.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.64. Archrock Inc has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.80%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AROC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Archrock from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Archrock by 12,751.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth $21,232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

