ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) Insider Karen Phin Buys 4,700 Shares

ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) insider Karen Phin purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$16.00 ($11.35) per share, with a total value of A$75,200.00 ($53,333.33).

Shares of ARB stock traded down A$0.56 ($0.40) during trading on Thursday, hitting A$15.63 ($11.09). The company had a trading volume of 651,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is A$18.57. ARB Co. Limited has a one year low of A$16.40 ($11.63) and a one year high of A$20.64 ($14.64).

Get ARB alerts:

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. ARB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.80%.

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, Thailand, the Middle East, and Europe. The company provides bull bars and protection equipment, including summit, alloy, deluxe, and commercial bull bars, as well as summit and deluxe sahara bars; and nudge and smart bars.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ARB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.