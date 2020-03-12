Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.60

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

APTD traded down GBX 38 ($0.50) on Thursday, reaching GBX 422 ($5.55). The stock had a trading volume of 17,132 shares. Aptitude Software Group has a 12-month low of GBX 417.14 ($5.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 708.57 ($9.32). The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 511.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 580.08. The company has a market cap of $237.25 million and a P/E ratio of 6.80.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 750 ($9.87) target price for the company.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aptitude Software and Microgen Financial Systems. The Aptitude Software segment provides a suite of specialized finance management software applications for banking, healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications customers.

