Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 13.6% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $18.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,457,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,376,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.32 and a 200 day moving average of $267.09. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

