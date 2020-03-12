Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.8% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL traded down $18.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,457,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,376,972. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.09. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

