Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 722,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,659 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aphria were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter worth about $2,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Aphria by 1,737.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 337,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 319,054 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in Aphria by 116.8% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 175,200 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Aphria by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 25,152 shares during the period. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aphria stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 160,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,005. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.68. Aphria Inc has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aphria Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APHA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 target price on shares of Aphria in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Aphria in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aphria in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

