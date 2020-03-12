Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Major Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. Acquires 21,700 Shares of Stock

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $952,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 25,687 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,181,858.87.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $43.05 on Thursday. Anterix Inc has a one year low of $33.14 and a one year high of $51.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a current ratio of 18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.86 million and a PE ratio of -19.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Anterix in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Anterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Anterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Anterix by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Anterix by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

