Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Preferred Shares Series G (NYSE:NLY.PG) Shares Down 1.3%

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Preferred Shares Series G (NYSE:NLY.PG)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.60, approximately 110,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23.

About Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Preferred Shares Series G (NYSE:NLY.PG)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

