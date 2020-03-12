Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Lowered to GBX 2,300 at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,255 ($29.66).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 1,500.40 ($19.74) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.94. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,533.20 ($20.17) and a one year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,828.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,956.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Jim Rutherford bought 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Also, insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total transaction of £233,160 ($306,708.76).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

