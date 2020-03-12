Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) CFO Brian A. Valentine Buys 5,000 Shares

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) CFO Brian A. Valentine bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,497.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ANDE traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.34. 3,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,061. Andersons Inc has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.04 million, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Andersons had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Andersons Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Andersons by 50.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Andersons by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,389,000 after purchasing an additional 47,128 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,089,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Andersons by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Andersons by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

ANDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

