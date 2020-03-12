Analysts Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Post $0.75 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.85.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $4.22 on Monday, hitting $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 49,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,284. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average of $78.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

