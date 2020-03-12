Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.70 million.

AP stock remained flat at $$2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

