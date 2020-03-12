Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) CEO Chintu Patel Acquires 100,000 Shares

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) CEO Chintu Patel bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,370.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.96. 15,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,155. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $897.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.08, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.68. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 366,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 295,959 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 129,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 64,630 shares during the period. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.