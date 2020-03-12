Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) President John Patrick Nelson Purchases 1,089 Shares of Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) President John Patrick Nelson acquired 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $24,992.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Patrick Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, John Patrick Nelson acquired 966 shares of Ames National stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $24,990.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. Ames National Co. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $193.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ames National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 549,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

