American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) Insider Mark Peter Smith Acquires 5,192 Shares of Stock

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,009.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,533.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 102,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,874. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $327.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.36. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.27 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

AOBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 12.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,535,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.