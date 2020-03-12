American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
AHOTF traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.73.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile
