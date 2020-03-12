American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AHOTF traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

