AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.66.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAG opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $13.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $244.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.51.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. The business had revenue of $89.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $325,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 30,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $344,570.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 108,466 shares of company stock worth $1,044,170. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAG. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 727.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 802,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 705,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 727,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 213,067 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,406,000. State Street Corp increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,714,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,031,000 after buying an additional 197,535 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 407,811 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 141,311 shares during the period.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.